TDOT suspends road closures for Labor Day weekend

Road construction will not affect your Labor Day travel plans. The Tennessee Department of Transportation will suspend all lane closures on interstates and state highways.

Workers will stop all lane closures Friday, September 1 at noon through Tuesday, September 5 at 5 a.m.

"Because we anticipate thousands of motorists will be traveling Tennessee’s roadways during the Labor Day holiday, we are halting lane closures for the busy weekend,” TDOT Commissioner John Schroer said.

According to TDOT, crews will still be on site in many construction zones, and motorist are strongly urged to follow the posted speed limits.

