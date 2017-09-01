Free training classes offered to parents of children who struggle with substance abuse

Mothers and fathers will get a helping hand in September when a national nonprofit group comes to Memphis.

Partnership for Drug-Free Kids will be hosting a two-and-a-half day training program designed to help parents who have children who've been impacted by drugs or alcohol.

The Parent Coach Training program consists of free, specialized training programs designed to help parents learn tactics for dealing with and helping their children. Click here to learn more about the Parent Coaching Training.

The Memphis session will be held September 8-10--Friday from 6-9:30 p.m., Saturday and Sunday from 9 a.m. - 5 p.m.

For more information or to register, contact Kristina Clark at kristina.clark@kmclarkcg.com. Advance registration is required. The deadline to register is Tuesday, Sept. 5.

“Church Health is pleased to offer the first Parent Coach Training in Tennessee,” said Butch Odom, director of behavioral health at Church Health, a Memphis-based comprehensive health and wellness organization. “Especially in light of the alarming increase in opioid abuse in our state, it’s an incredibly important time to be sure parents have the support and resources they need to address their children’s substance use.”

