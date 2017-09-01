5 Great Things: Mid-Southerners to the rescue of Harvey victims

An Alcorn County man was arrested after investigators found $2 million in counterfeit goods at his home.More >>
Memphis Police Department is investigating a series of smash-and-grab thefts at the Oak Court Mall and Wolfchase Mall.More >>
A Memphis jewelry store will honor a promotion to refund all purchases made in their store between Aug. 14 and Aug. 30.More >>
Memphis Light, Gas & Water is still working to repair power outages across the city.More >>
A man died while trying to help a stranger who'd been injured in a car crash Friday morning in Marshall County.More >>
An officer arrested the nurse for obstructing justice, but she said she was just following hospital protocol in the aftermath of a crash.More >>
It's still too soon to say how Irma may impact the U.S. coast, but it's one people should keep an eye on as it churns its way west.More >>
Harvey's floodwaters have now heavily damaged more than 37,000 homes and destroyed nearly 7,000 statewide.More >>
When a woman said she didn't want to put her hands down during a traffic stop, Lt. Greg Abbott said, "But you're not black. Remember? We only kill black people."More >>
It will pass at a distance of about 4 million miles, which in astronomical terms is like getting your hair parted by a Tomahawk missile.More >>
It will pass at a distance of about 4 million miles, about 18 times as far away as the moon, which is really close.More >>
The grandson called police, and the woman was taken to a hospital where she later died.More >>
The shooting happened around 4:30 p.m. at the Ridgecrest Apartments on 12th Avenue SE.More >>
Legislative and special session for the Texas state legislature is done, and Governor Abbott has signed 673 laws that all go into effect Friday, September 1st.More >>
A man in North Carolina tried to elude police by running into the ocean and swimming away. Little did he know, a shark was swimming just feet away.More >>
