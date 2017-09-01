Mississippi teen dresses 3-year-old brother as IT clown

The Dyersburg Regional Women's Center/Tennova Women's Care-Dyersburg is hosting a free Community Baby Shower in Dyersburg.More >>
A terrifying photoshoot out of Mississippi is getting a lot of attention online...and once you see the pictures, you'll understand why.
To celebrate the start of college football season, the Collegiate Licensing Company (CLC) is asking fans across the country to display their team's colors today in honor of National College Colors Day.
Road construction will not affect your Labor Day travel plans. The Tennessee Department of Transportation will suspend all lane closures on interstates and state highways.
Mothers and fathers will get a helping hand in September when a national nonprofit group comes to Memphis.
An officer arrested the nurse for obstructing justice, but she said she was just following hospital protocol in the aftermath of a crash.
Harvey's floodwaters have now heavily damaged more than 37,000 homes and destroyed nearly 7,000 statewide.
It's still too soon to say how Irma may impact the U.S. coast, but it's one people should keep an eye on as it churns its way west.
A baby left all alone inside of a car caused some panic Wednesday at Restaurant Depot. Another shopper in the parking lot noticed the baby and worked to get help.
It will pass at a distance of about 4 million miles, which in astronomical terms is like getting your hair parted by a Tomahawk missile.
It will pass at a distance of about 4 million miles, about 18 times as far away as the moon, which is really close.More >>
The grandson called police, and the woman was taken to a hospital where she later died.
Interests in the U.S. will likely need to keep an eye on the storm's progress as it heads west. Irma is now a major hurricane.
A man in North Carolina tried to elude police by running into the ocean and swimming away. Little did he know, a shark was swimming just feet away.
While Louisiana's Cajun Navy is hard at work rescuing Texans from the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey, The Cajun Gravy is making sure first responders are well fed. The Cajun Gravy is cooking up famous Louisiana dishes, including things like jambalaya and red beans and rice.
