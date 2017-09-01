Mississippi teen dresses 3-year-old brother as IT clown

A terrifying photoshoot out of Mississippi is getting a lot of attention online...and once you see the pictures, you'll understand why.

A 17-year-old from Meridian, Mississippi, dressed his 3-year-old brother up as Pennywise, the terrifying clown from Stephen King's IT. The teen, Eagan Tilghman, made the costume from scratch and did his brother's makeup.

The pictures are unnerving but brilliant.

IT is getting a reboot, with a new movie due out later this year. The director of that movie, Andres Muschietti, even liked one of the pictures from the Mississippi photoshoot.

Tilghman is now trying to get his brother on The Ellen Show. Retweet the following Tweet to help.

@TheEllenShow #getlouieonellen #louiegoesviral since Louie's going viral as we speak, please retweet to get us on the Ellen show. pic.twitter.com/K4OwZT8WrT — Eagan tilghman (@eag2n) August 29, 2017

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.