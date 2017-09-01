Mississippi teen dresses 3-year-old brother as IT clown - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

Mississippi teen dresses 3-year-old brother as IT clown

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
Connect
(Source: Eagan Tilghman via Facebook) (Source: Eagan Tilghman via Facebook)
(Source: Eagan Tilghman via Facebook) (Source: Eagan Tilghman via Facebook)
Meridian, MS (WMC) -

A terrifying photoshoot out of Mississippi is getting a lot of attention online...and once you see the pictures, you'll understand why.

A 17-year-old from Meridian, Mississippi, dressed his 3-year-old brother up as Pennywise, the terrifying clown from Stephen King's IT. The teen, Eagan Tilghman, made the costume from scratch and did his brother's makeup.

The pictures are unnerving but brilliant.

IT is getting a reboot, with a new movie due out later this year. The director of that movie, Andres Muschietti, even liked one of the pictures from the Mississippi photoshoot.

Tilghman is now trying to get his brother on The Ellen Show. Retweet the following Tweet to help.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly