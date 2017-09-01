MS man charged after $2M in counterfeit items found in home

An Alcorn County man was arrested after investigators found $2 million in counterfeit goods at his home.

Attorney General Jim Hood said 43-year-old Russell Haynie was arrested as a part of General Hood's Knock Out Knock Offs Taskforce.

Investigators found $2 million worth of counterfeit Yeti-brand products, Life Proof and Otter Box phone cases, Ray Ban sunglasses, Beats by Dre, and Apple and Bose products.

Haynie is charged with wire and mail fraud, selling counterfeit goods, and felon in possession of a firearm. More charges are expected.

Haynie faces up to 20 years in prison and several thousands of dollars in fines.

