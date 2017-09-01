What we are working on Friday afternoon

Good afternoon,
Weather
Expect a partly cloudy sky Friday afternoon with highs in the upper 70s to around 80. Still a little windy with a northwest breeze at 10-20 mph. The sky will clear tonight with much cooler temps. Lows will drop into the 50s in rural areas with low to mid 60s in the city.
TODAY: Decreasing clouds. Winds: NW 10-15 mph High: 80
TONIGHT: Mainly clear and cooler. Low 65. Wind: Light Low: 65
LABOR DAY WEEKEND: Saturday will be mostly sunny with highs in the lower 80s and lows in the mid 60s. Sunday will be mostly sunny with afternoon highs in the mid 80s and overnight lows near 70. Labor Day will be mostly sunny with highs in the upper 80s and lows again near 70.
Meteorologist Andrew Kozak has your full 7-day forecast here: http://www.wmcactionnews5.com/weather
4 p.m. headline
Cleaning up after Harvey rolls through...the latest power outage numbers and damage left over from Tropical Storm Harvey in the Mid-South...
5 p.m. headline
A particular Memphis intersection floods yet again after heavy rainfall...Brix Fowler looks at the way the city is trying to combat the growing risk for drivers.
6 p.m. headline
One of the Mid-South's largest employers giving back after the disaster of Hurricane Harvey...we'll show you the tremendous gesture made today by FedEx in support of storm victims in Texas.
Trending stories
1. Mississippi teen dresses 3-year-old brother as IT clown
2. Tigers kick return earns free jewelry for thousands
3. Masked men kick in front door of home, homeowner missing
4. FIRST ALERT: Weather-related closures, power outages
5. Second storage locker holds more Damien Echols' poems, journals
The Delta Fair and Music Festival is now underway at the Agricenter!More >>
There are definitely deals to be had on Labor Day weekend, but don't be fooled. Depending on what you're after, it may be a great time to buy -- or you may want to wait.More >>
Mid-South medical centers are stepping in and stepping up to help victims of Hurricane Harvey.More >>
A dog who was severely abused is making a miraculous recovery.More >>
A quarter of a million people watched live on WMC Action News 5's Facebook page on Thursday as car after car drove through a flooded intersection in South Memphis.More >>
An officer arrested the nurse for obstructing justice, but she said she was just following hospital protocol in the aftermath of a crash.More >>
Harvey's floodwaters have now heavily damaged more than 37,000 homes and destroyed nearly 7,000 statewide.More >>
A beekeeper said that the loud noise of the lawn mowers may have irritated the bees, causing them to attack.More >>
The National Weather Service tweeted out a warning about fake news Friday, noting that an official NOAA hurricane forecast only covers five days.More >>
The University of Southern Mississippi is experiencing a flu outbreak, according to the Director of the Moffit Health Center.More >>
An Angelina County grand jury has indicted a 50-year-old man on two counts of aggravated sexual assault of a child and one count of indecency with a child in connection to allegations that sexually assaulted two teenage boys and watched an 8-year-old boy perform a sex act on himself.More >>
It will pass at a distance of about 4 million miles, which in astronomical terms is like getting your hair parted by a Tomahawk missile.More >>
A man in North Carolina tried to elude police by running into the ocean and swimming away. Little did he know, a shark was swimming just feet away.More >>
A terrifying photoshoot out of Mississippi is getting a lot of attention online...and once you see the pictures, you'll understand why.More >>
