Labor Day deals await savvy shoppers

Labor Day is a great time to get deals, but depending on what you're looking to buy, it may pay off to wait. (Source: WMC Action News 5)

Many people hit the road on Labor Day weekend, but smart shoppers will hit the stores.

There are definitely deals to be had on Labor Day weekend, but don't be fooled. Depending on what you're after, it may be a great time to buy -- or you may want to wait.

Kyle James, a retail shopping expert, operates the website RatherBeShopping.com. There are a few obvious items that will likely go on sale simply because the summer season is winding down.

"Things like barbecue things, patio furniture, summer clothing that you can wear this fall, next spring or next summer," he suggested.

James said another great place to find deals this weekend are at outlet malls.

"American Eagle, the last couple of years, they had 50 percent to 60 percent off their entire store," he said. "Same for JCrew and Banana Republic, GAP."

But, there are items you will want to avoid buying right now, like toys, computers, and holiday decorations, for example.

"If you can wait until the end of November, right around that Black Friday, Cyber Monday weekend, you can save," James said. "We've seen laptops that go under the $200 mark for a pretty decent laptop, so it's definitely worth waiting if you can."

A few of James' favorite places to shop over Labor Day weekend are the stores getting rid of summer items.

"Think about Home Depot, Lowe's, Ace Hardware, any big box stores that will want to clear it out on Labor Day and take advantage of those Labor Day shoppers," he explained.

If you're not planning to travel, use the long holiday weekend as an opportunity to buy and save at the same time.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.