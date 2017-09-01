South Memphis neighbors frustrated over intersection flooding

A quarter of a million people watched live on WMC Action News 5's Facebook page on Thursday as car after car drove through a flooded intersection in South Memphis.

Families who live near East Trigg Avenue and College Street say that intersection floods far too often.

Willie Miller Junior's 90-year-old mother, Idella, lives in the neighborhood with a big family of 10. She was worried the rain dropped by Tropical Depression Harvey would flood her house.

"It's my mom's house and everything's got to be cleaned up," Willie Miller Jr. said.

"It looked like a river to me," Idella said about the flooded intersection. "I said, 'It was going to come up in here.'"

The flood stopped at her steps. But, this wasn't the first time. A similar downpour threatened her house a few weeks ago.

Despite city crews working in the thigh-deep water on Thursday, Idealla wishes the city would do more to fix the flooding issue her community faces.

"I would love for them to do something," she said.

Meanwhile, Willie said he will do whatever it takes to keep his mother and her house safe from rising waters.

"That's what the young generation needs to do," he said. "Come out and help their parents when they're in trouble."

WMC Action News 5's Brix Fowler reached out to City of Memphis to find out whether there is a plan in the works to help with the flooding in that South Memphis neighborhood. He is still awaiting a response.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.