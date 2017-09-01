Abused, abandoned dog making miraculous recovery

What was a tragic case of animal neglect is now turning into an inspirational story.

Nino the dog survives three months of neglect, available for adoption

Nino when he was first rescued. (Source: WMC Action News 5)

A dog who was severely abused is making a miraculous recovery.

Nino survived when his owner left him chained up in a backyard for 3 months. The owner left town and never arranged for anyone to care for the dog while he was gone. He now faces felony aggravated animal cruelty charges.

Memphis Animal Services found 10-month-old Nino in the backyard starving.

Now, just a month later, Nino is making a miraculous recovery. He's put on a healthy amount of weight; he's now weighing 37.1 pounds.

Nino is with Blues City Animal Rescue, an animal rescue group that helps homeless, abandoned, and abused pets find forever homes. To learn more about Blues City Animal Rescue, click here.

