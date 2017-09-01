Abused, abandoned dog making miraculous recovery

What was a tragic case of animal neglect is now turning into an inspirational story.More >>
There are definitely deals to be had on Labor Day weekend, but don't be fooled. Depending on what you're after, it may be a great time to buy -- or you may want to wait.More >>
The Delta Fair and Music Festival is now underway at the Agricenter!More >>
Mid-South medical centers are stepping in and stepping up to help victims of Hurricane Harvey.More >>
A dog who was severely abused is making a miraculous recovery.More >>
A quarter of a million people watched live on WMC Action News 5's Facebook page on Thursday as car after car drove through a flooded intersection in South Memphis.More >>
An officer arrested the nurse for obstructing justice, but she said she was just following hospital protocol in the aftermath of a crash.More >>
Harvey's floodwaters have now heavily damaged more than 37,000 homes and destroyed nearly 7,000 statewide.More >>
A beekeeper said that the loud noise of the lawn mowers may have irritated the bees, causing them to attack.More >>
The National Weather Service tweeted out a warning about fake news Friday, noting that an official NOAA hurricane forecast only covers five days.More >>
The University of Southern Mississippi is experiencing a flu outbreak, according to the Director of the Moffit Health Center.More >>
An Angelina County grand jury has indicted a 50-year-old man on two counts of aggravated sexual assault of a child and one count of indecency with a child in connection to allegations that sexually assaulted two teenage boys and watched an 8-year-old boy perform a sex act on himself.More >>
It will pass at a distance of about 4 million miles, which in astronomical terms is like getting your hair parted by a Tomahawk missile.More >>
A man in North Carolina tried to elude police by running into the ocean and swimming away. Little did he know, a shark was swimming just feet away.More >>
A terrifying photoshoot out of Mississippi is getting a lot of attention online...and once you see the pictures, you'll understand why.More >>
