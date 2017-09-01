Make-shift hospital stands ready to take Harvey patients

Mid-South medical centers are stepping in and stepping up to help victims of Hurricane Harvey.
Tropical Depression Harvey moved out of Memphis almost as fast as it moved in, but people along the Texas and Louisiana costs will be recovering for some time.
A mobile hospital built by the 164th Air National Guard wing is ready to take in any patients who come our way from the affected areas further south.
"It could be anything from general medical surgical type stuff all the way up to acute care and ICU type care," Memphis VA Medical Center Director David Dunning said.
Memphis is one of six cities within 500 miles of Houston that was put on alert by the federal government.
"It's all dependent on can they take care of those people, those patients in that area," Dunning said.
That means, if hospitals become overwhelmed, those needing care could be flown to Memphis.
"We're excited that we get to help our fellow Americans," Dunning added.
The mobile hospital isn't the only one ready to go. Le Bonheur Children's Hopistal is already doing its part, too. It provided very specialized treatment to 6-year-old Micah McCorkle who typically gets treatment for a rare brain disease in Houston.
The make-shift hospital on Swinnea Road is only on standby at the moment. We will be sure to let you know if and when it is activated.
