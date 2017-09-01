Delta Fair and Music Festival open for 10 days of festivities

The Delta Fair and Music Festival is now underway at the Agricenter!

Friday, Sept. 1 is the first day of the fair, which runs through Sunday, Sept. 10.

Every day has different events like mechanical bull riding, petting zoos, musical performances, races, and of course the rides.

This year’s rides are being provided by a different company after the old company was behind the fair accident in Ohio earlier this year.

Mark Lovell founded the fair in 2007 and still works as the event's president.

For a schedule and ticket prices, check out their website.

