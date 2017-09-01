FedEx warns of shipment delays as a result of Tropical Depressio - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

FedEx warns of shipment delays as a result of Tropical Depression Harvey

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

FedEx deliveries across the country could be a bit delayed as a result of Tropical Depression Harvey, which made its way through Memphis on Thursday night.

The shipping giant experienced "substantial flight and sort disruption" at the Memphis hub as a result of the storm. 

Delays are possible for packages with a delivery commitment of September 1. But, the company promises it is "committed to provide service to the best of our ability."

