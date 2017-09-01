FedEx delivers 20K meals to Harvey victims

FedEx packed an airplane with 20,000 meals and sent them to Texas to feed victims of Hurricane Harvey.

There are few things Memphians take as seriously as food, but helping those in need may be one of those few things. On Friday, the Bluff City played a hand in helping fill the bellies of thousands of storm victims.

FedEx loaded one of its planes with meals of noodles, beef, rice, and more. American Red Cross will distribute the food to those who need it most.

"We know we have the resources. We have the network, and we can get in and help when it's necessary," FedEx employee Jenny Robertson said.

Laura Vaughn, who works for American Red Cross, said this makes her proud to be from Memphis and helping Harvey victims.

"The need is great and to be able to provide this sense of hope whether it's a meal delivered by FedEx or just a listening ear. It's a very humbling experience," Vaughn said. "No matter where it seems the critical need is Memphis is always there to respond and help others."

