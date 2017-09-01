Memphis Navy posts numerous rescues to social media

Several Memphians who took their own boats to Texas to help with water rescues have been making quite an impact.

The group, which dubbed itself the "Memphis Navy," has been posting videos to its Facebook page, showing various rescues everywhere from Cameron, Louisiana, to Port Arthur, Texas.

The Memphis Navy said anyone who wants to join them down south to help can reach out to them on Facebook.

