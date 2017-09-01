Friday Football Fever: Week 3 - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

Friday Football Fever: Week 3

MEMPHIS, TN

Friday Football Fever continues in Week 3! Here are some of the best games from across the Mid-South this week:

Here are your scores from across the Mid-South:

Team 1 Score Team 2 Score
Arlington42 42 Houston 27
Brighton 56 Bolton 25
Madison-Ridgeland Academy 7 Briarcrest 27
East 7 Central 13
Collierville 49 Bartlett 21
FACS 13 ECS 14
Germantown 49 Millington 3
Whitestation 3 CBHS 35
Whitehaven 29 Cordova 12
Kingsbury 7 Southwind 48
Overton 12 Munford 49
Lausanne 48 Harding 21
St. George's 28 Northpoint 42
Sheffield 7 Raleigh-Egypt 47
Rossville 0 Tipton-Rosemark 64
McNairy 10 Covington 48
Desoto Central 0 Olive Branch 28
Hernando 30 Lake Cormorant 28
Horn Lake 40 Charleston-Miss 8
West Memphis 13 Forrest City 12
North Panola 34 Lafayette 21
South Panola 22 Greenville 20

