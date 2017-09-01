Friday Football Fever: Week 3

Friday Football Fever continues in Week 3! Here are some of the best games from across the Mid-South this week:

Here are your scores from across the Mid-South:

Team 1 Score Team 2 Score Arlington42 42 Houston 27 Brighton 56 Bolton 25 Madison-Ridgeland Academy 7 Briarcrest 27 East 7 Central 13 Collierville 49 Bartlett 21 FACS 13 ECS 14 Germantown 49 Millington 3 Whitestation 3 CBHS 35 Whitehaven 29 Cordova 12 Kingsbury 7 Southwind 48 Overton 12 Munford 49 Lausanne 48 Harding 21 St. George's 28 Northpoint 42 Sheffield 7 Raleigh-Egypt 47 Rossville 0 Tipton-Rosemark 64 McNairy 10 Covington 48 Desoto Central 0 Olive Branch 28 Hernando 30 Lake Cormorant 28 Horn Lake 40 Charleston-Miss 8 West Memphis 13 Forrest City 12 North Panola 34 Lafayette 21 South Panola 22 Greenville 20

