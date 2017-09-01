Friday Football Fever: Week 3

Memphis police are investigating after a horse was injured Friday afternoon.More >>
Arkansas State Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting near Helana, Arkansas.More >>
One of the top leaders of the Shelby County Sheriff's Office is being singled out in a new lawsuit alleging sexual harassment while on the job.More >>
The Interstate 55 bridge has reopened after it was shut down in both directions Friday afternoon.More >>
The I-55 bridge between Arkansas and Memphis is back open after a big rig crash had drivers in both directions stranded for hours.More >>
Shelby County Sheriff’s Office needs your help finding a missing teen girl. Kendria Moore, 17, was last seen at noon on Aug. 28 leaving Arlington High School on foot.More >>
An officer arrested the nurse for obstructing justice, but she said she was just following hospital protocol in the aftermath of a crash.More >>
It will pass at a distance of about 4 million miles, which in astronomical terms is like getting your hair parted by a Tomahawk missile.More >>
A beekeeper said that the loud noise of the lawn mowers may have irritated the bees, causing them to attack.More >>
Emily Mueller has chosen a line of work that's not for the faint of heart.More >>
