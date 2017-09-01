I-55 bridge shut down following 4-car crash - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

I-55 bridge shut down following 4-car crash

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
MEMPHIS, TN

The Interstate 55 bridge is shut down in both directions after a four-car crash involving two tractor trailers.

The crash happened around 5:30 p.m., but it is not expected to be cleared until 7 p.m.

