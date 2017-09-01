SCSO searching for missing teen girl

Shelby County Sheriff’s Office needs your help finding a missing teen girl.

Kendria Moore, 17, was last seen at noon on Aug. 28 leaving Arlington High School on foot.

She stands 5-feet-8-inches tall and weighs approximately 126 pounds. She has black hair, brown eyes, and a medium complexion.

Kendria was last seen wearing a black hoodie with “Love” written in white on the back and gray jogging pants.

If you see her or know her whereabouts, contact SCSO at (901) 379-7625 or Detective Whitaker at (901) 222-4961.

