Rainfall from Harvey goes into the record books

The official rainfall total on Aug. 31 at Memphis International Airport was 4.04 inches, making it the second wettest August day on record in Memphis.

The remnants of Harvey swamped the Mid-South, leaving behind flooding and record rainfall for many parts of the Mid-South.

In what had already been a wetter than average August, the final day of the month proved to be its soggiest, and Harvey put the icing on the cake.

The total monthly rainfall for August was 9.29 inches, which is 6.41 inches above average.

August is typically the driest month of the year in the Mid-South, but August 2017 will go into the record books as the fourth wettest August on record.

When we look back on this month most Mid-Southerners will likely have a better recollection of the day Tropical Depression Harvey moved through the area, producing multiple tornado warnings, producing widespread flash flooding, and winds that toppled numerous trees.

Most communities received four to five inches of rain but the highest amount was recorded one mile north of Henderson, Tennessee in Chester County of 10.20 inches.

Harvey will certainly go into the record books for what it did to Houston and Gulf Coast but it will also long be remembered for the record rainfall that it brought to the Mid-South.

