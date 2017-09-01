Carriage horse injured in downtown Memphis - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

Carriage horse injured in downtown Memphis

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
Memphis police are investigating after a horse was injured Friday afternoon.

Police said the horse belonged to a carriage ride service.

The horse was injured near Monroe Avenue and South Main Street shortly before 7 p.m.

Police said the horse was taken away on a truck.

No additional details are available at this time.

