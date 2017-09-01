Lawsuit filed against SCSO chief for sexual harassment

One of the top leaders of the Shelby County Sheriff's Office is being singled out in a new lawsuit alleging sexual harassment while on the job.

This lawsuit was just filed this week, and it happens to be the same week that Chief Floyd Bonner announced his run for sheriff.

However, this is not the first time these allegations have been in court.

This lawsuit filed against the Shelby County Government claims a former employee of the Sheriff's Office endured "sexual harassment" at the hands of Bonner.

According to the lawsuit, Erica Bills claims Bonner created a hostile work environment by flirting with her aggressively.

She claims Bonner "demanded hugs on a regular basis and attempted to kiss her by grabbing her face."

The lawsuit also alleges, following retaliation, that Bills’ working conditions were so unbearable that she was forced to resign.

This is the second time this case has been filed in court. The first time was in 2013, and the case was later voluntarily dismissed.

The case has been refilled alleging violations of the Civil Rights Act of 1964.

"The allegations against me were dismissed three years ago,” Bonner said in a phone interview. “I have not seen this new lawsuit and I don't know what it all entails."

We also reached out to an attorney for Erica Bills, but we have not heard back.

We also reached out to a spokesperson for Shelby County Government, since they are the listed defendant, but we were told, "This being a legal issue, the County will address the matter in court."

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.