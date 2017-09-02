Man injured in officer-involved shooting in Helena - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

Man injured in officer-involved shooting in Helena

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
PHILLIPS CO., AR (WMC) -

Arkansas State Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting near Helana, Arkansas.

Officials said an Arkansas Constable stopped an SUV carrying three men from Houston. An altercation took place, and shots were fired. 

One person was transported to Helena Regional Medical Center in non-critical condition. 

No additional details are available. 

