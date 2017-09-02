MPD investigates after woman found dead on College St. - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

MPD investigates after woman found dead on College St.

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
Connect
(Source: WMC Action News 5) (Source: WMC Action News 5)
MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

Memphis police are investigating a woman’s death in the Soulsville neighborhood Friday night. 

Officers said the woman was found near College Street and Walker Avenue at about 7:12 p.m.

Police said it’s not clear how that woman died and the investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly