‘Healthy Shelby’ raises $42K for county health programs

Harvey has caused some major devastation in Houston, and people all over have donated to the relief efforts. Locally, Collierville Cares is filling up trucks with mounds of different things to send to those in need.More >>
We're sending a High 5 to Shelby County and its efforts to boost the collective health of its residents.More >>
Arkansas State Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting near Helana, Arkansas.More >>
Memphis police are investigating after a horse was injured Friday afternoon.More >>
Memphis police are investigating a woman’s death in the Soulsville neighborhood Friday night.More >>
President Donald Trump will be traveling to areas most impacted by Harvey Saturday. The president's first stop will be Texas, where he will reportedly visit the Houston and Beaumont areas. President Trump will then come to Lake Charles where he will speak to media. He is scheduled to land around 3:30 pm. Saturday. The president's appearances in Lake Charles will not be open to the public, but KPLC 7 News will broadcast and stream his visit.More >>
