‘Healthy Shelby’ raises $42K for county health programs

We're sending a High 5 to Shelby County and its efforts to boost the collective health of its residents.

Mayor Mark Luttrell and others hosted the 5th annual Healthy Shelby 5K and Fair on Saturday.

The event, which also featured local Olympic gold medalist Rochelle Stevens, raised more than $42,000.

That money will go to community awareness programs for the prevention of critical conditions such as diabetes, heart disease, high blood pressure, and infant mortality.

