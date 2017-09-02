Collierville Cares steps up for Harvey relief

Harvey has caused some major devastation in Houston, and people all over have donated to the relief efforts.

Locally, Collierville Cares is filling up trucks with mounds of different things to send to those in need.

"I’m blown away by the community response," said organizer Julie Taylor.

There were assembly lines of donations, refreshments, and tons of smiling, caring faces.

"They lost most of their things so it's good to give them most of their things back," said lemonade stand volunteer Griffin Scoggins.

Collierville Cares and JNJ Express partnered together to send some relief to a city in disaster.

"This is super important to JNJ,” said JNJ Marketing Manager Gwendolyn Hauber-Oyler. “We wanted to be the family-run company that gives back to our communities and not just the ones in Memphis, but all over."

Taylor was born and raised in Houston and said she's sad to see others distressed. She also said that her old high school is being used as a makeshift for victims.

A piece of her is still there, and Taylor said she couldn't let the days pass by without giving back.

"I wanted to help collect items and send them down and help my old neighborhood," Taylor said.

People from all over the community helped. Shoppers donated right on the spot, and truck loads of items were all donated to fill this truck for Harvey victims.

"It makes me feel good to be able to help from over 600 miles away," Taylor said.

How you can help Harvey victims

Make a $10 donation to Red Cross by texting the word HARVEY to 90999.

Learn about other donation and volunteer opportunities by calling 1-800-RED-CROSS or by clicking here.

Donate to the Salvation Army at HelpSalvationArmy.org or call 1-800-725-2769.

Houston's mayor set up a relief fund with the Greater Houston Community Foundation. Click here to donate to that fund.

Blood donations are also encouraged at a time like this. Lifeblood said all blood types are needed. Click here or call 901-290-9743 to schedule a blood donation appointment.

