Liberty Bowl goes gold for kids battling cancer

The Liberty Bowl was glowing especially bright on Saturday night, and for a great reason!

September is Childhood Cancer Awareness Month, and gold is the official color for the cause.

"Light it Gold Memphis" was the first event of its kind presented by the Chris Hope Foundation.

There were food trucks, live entertainment, and games for the kids as the stadium was lit up in gold.

The event was created to bring together and uplift families of children battling cancer in the Memphis community.

Chris Hope, the event organizer, said only four percent of the National Cancer Institute's budget goes to childhood cancer research

“Most drugs are really for adults and there’s only a few specifically for children,” Hope said. “We want to have more money come that way so we can have more chance of a cure for cancer.”

The Chris Hope Foundation began in 2015 to assist the families of children diagnosed with cancer. The organization holds fundraisers and family-friendly events throughout the year.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.