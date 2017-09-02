Jury finds man guilty of 2015 home invasion robbery

A man has been convicted on aggravated robbery and burglary charges for a 2015 home invasion.

Willie Mitchell, 46, was convicted Friday of aggravated robbery and aggravated burglary.

On Jan. 29, 2015, a man received a phone call from an unknown person posing as MLGW worker inquiring about reconnecting utilities.

Shortly after the call, the man answered a knock on the door. The person outside the door identified himself as an MLGW worker there to check the water pressure.

The victim’s girlfriend opened the door to find two male assailants; one masked individual later identified as Mitchell and one unknown individual armed with a shotgun.

The men forced their way into the home making demands of the victim, his girlfriend, and one other woman.

Mitchell and his accomplice tied the women up. The victim fought with the masked man, knocking the mask off his face. The victim then recognized the man as Willie Mitchell.

While they struggled on the floor, Mitchell ordered the unknown gunman to take the victim’s wallet.

After they took the wallet containing $2,000, both Mitchell and the gunman fled the scene.

Mitchell was later arrested and admitted to the robbery.

He has nine prior convictions for aggravated robbery and two prior aggravated kidnapping convictions, faces a mandatory 30 years at 100 percent on the aggravated robbery conviction.

He faces 15 years for aggravated burglary when he is sentenced in October.

