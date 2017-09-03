City Watch canceled for mentally disabled man - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

City Watch canceled for mentally disabled man

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

The City Watch Alert issued for a missing 24-year-old man with mental disabilities has been canceled, according to Memphis Police Department.

Bobby Quinn went missing just before 10:30 p.m. Saturday. He was found Sunday afternoon. 

MPD would like to thank the public's help in locating him. 

