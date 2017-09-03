City Watch canceled for mentally disabled man

A child in Germantown was hospitalized after authorities responded to a drowning call at the home.More >>
The City Watch Alert issued for a missing 24-year-old man with mental disabilities has been canceled, according to Memphis Police Department.More >>
Memphis Police Department responded to a shots fired call 5877 Poplar Ave., the location of Four Points by Sheraton hotel, near the intersection of Ridgeway Road.More >>
A City Watch Alert has been issued for a man who's a diagnosed paranoid schizophrenic, according to Memphis Police Department.More >>
The three suspects all face assault charges.More >>
Sumter County deputies arrested 70 people and say more arrests are coming in an undercover drug operation that spanned over several months.More >>
Bond was denied for a Laurel man charged in the shooting death of his ex-girlfriend's boyfriend at her apartment early Sunday morning. Jones County Circuit Judge Billie Graham denied bond for Justin Glenn, 22, charged with capital murder and burglary of an occupied dwelling. According to court documents, Laurel Police responded to Westhill Apartments on West 10th Street just after 4 a.m. Sunday after a woman said her ex-boyfriend was trying to break into her apartment and...More >>
