City Watch issued for mentally disabled man

A City Watch Alert has been issued for a missing 24-year-old man with mental disabilities, according to Memphis Police Department.

Bobby Quinn has been missing since just before 10:30 p.m. Saturday.

Police said he left his home on Whitney Avenue in Raleigh to get food at a Church's Chicken, but he was put out of the business because he did not have on shoes.

Quinn is described at 5-feet-10-inches tall, weighing 145 pounds with brown eyes and black hair.

He was last seen wearing a light blue baseball hat and a blue t-shirt with white writing on the front.

If you see Quinn, contact Memphis Police Department at 901-545-2677 or felony response at 901-636-3569.

