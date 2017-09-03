City Watch issued for missing woman under court-ordered supervision

A City Watch Alert has been issued for a mentally disabled woman with a medical history of diabetes, according to Memphis Police Department.

Donna Boyce, 40, was last seen around 10:15 p.m. Saturday at her residence on Garden Grove Circle off Raleigh Lagrange Road in Raleigh.

Police said Boyce is under court-ordered supervision at her residence, and she left without approval. She does not have her medications with her.

Boyce is described at 5-feet-6-inches tall, weighing 219 pounds with medium complexion. She was last seen wearing a white top and leggings, carrying a black bag.

If you see Boyce, contact Memphis Police Department at 901-636-2677.

