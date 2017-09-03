City Watch issued for man diagnosed with paranoid schizophrenia

A City Watch Alert has been issued for a man who's a diagnosed paranoid schizophrenic, according to Memphis Police Department.

Milton Killingsworth, 61, was last seen in the backyard of his residence on Hunter's Crossing off North Germantown Parkway around 5 p.m. Saturday.

Police said Killingsworth has never left his residence and not returned before. He is off his medication.

Killingsworth is described as 5-foot-9-inch tall man, who weighs 175 pounds and is bald with a short gray bear. He was last seen wearing a dark blue t-shirt and light blue shorts.

If you see Killingsworth, contact Memphis Police Department at 901-545-2677.

