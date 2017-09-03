Man shot near intersection of Poplar and Ridgeway - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

Man shot near intersection of Poplar and Ridgeway

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

Memphis Police Department responded to a shots fired call 5877 Poplar Ave., the location of Four Points by Sheraton hotel, near the intersection of Ridgeway Road.

The shooting happened just before 12:45 a.m. Sunday.

Police said one man was struck and airlifted to Regional Medical Center in critical condition.

The first suspect in the incident is described as having a short, low haircut and light skin. He was last seen wearing a gray Nike shirt and jeans.

The other suspect was seen wearing a beanie hat, white t-shirt, and gray shorts and shoes.

