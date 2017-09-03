Shooting outside Four Points hotel rattles guests

A month-long concert series began Sunday afternoon at the National Civil Rights museum. The first MLK Soul Concert was supposed to be Friday, but was rescheduled because of rain.More >>
A month-long concert series began Sunday afternoon at the National Civil Rights museum. The first MLK Soul Concert was supposed to be Friday, but was rescheduled because of rain.More >>
The African American International Museum Foundation got a big gift to help build their growing museum full of black culture.More >>
The African American International Museum Foundation got a big gift to help build their growing museum full of black culture.More >>
Bullets that injured a man near the Four Points by Sheraton hotel off Poplar and Ridgeway rattled guests and tourists overnight.More >>
Bullets that injured a man near the Four Points by Sheraton hotel off Poplar and Ridgeway rattled guests and tourists overnight.More >>
Horn Lake Police Department confirms a 9-year-old has died after he was shot.More >>
Horn Lake Police Department confirms a 9-year-old has died after he was shot.More >>
Memphis Police Department identified the victim of a shooting death that happened Friday, Sept. 1.More >>
Memphis Police Department identified the victim of a shooting death that happened Friday, Sept. 1.More >>
The three suspects all face assault charges.More >>
The three suspects all face assault charges.More >>
A Valley woman has been living with an incredibly painful disease for nearly two years. Her skin is literally burning her alive. She wants to share her story so others suffering don't feel so alone.More >>
A Valley woman has been living with an incredibly painful disease for nearly two years. Her skin is literally burning her alive. She wants to share her story so others suffering don't feel so alone.More >>
Sumter County deputies arrested 70 people and say more arrests are coming in an undercover drug operation that spanned over several months.More >>
Sumter County deputies arrested 70 people and say more arrests are coming in an undercover drug operation that spanned over several months.More >>
Horn Lake Police Department confirms a 9-year-old has died after he was shot.More >>
Horn Lake Police Department confirms a 9-year-old has died after he was shot.More >>