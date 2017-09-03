Shooting outside Four Points hotel rattles guests

Bullets that injured a man near the Four Points by Sheraton hotel off Poplar and Ridgeway rattled guests and tourists overnight.

The shooting happened just before 12:45 a.m. Sunday.

Police said one man was struck and airlifted to Regional Medical Center in critical condition.

The first suspect in the incident is described as having a short, low haircut and light skin. He was last seen wearing a gray Nike shirt and jeans.

The other suspect was seen wearing a beanie hat, white t-shirt, and gray shorts and shoes.

The sliding door to the lobby is stuck open, and tape covers the glass.

A hotel guest who didn't want to be identified said they saw two large bullet holes in the glass.

When we asked for a statement, employees at the hotel told us to contact their manager on Monday.

