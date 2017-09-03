9-year-old shot in Horn Lake dies from injuries

Horn Lake Police Department confirms a 9-year-old has died after being shot.

The incident happened around 9:20 a.m. Sunday on Carroll Cove West off Carroll Drive.

Cameron Williams, 9, was airlifted to Le Bonheur Children's Hospital, but later died from his injuries.

Police said it is still early in the investigation, and they will provide more information when it becomes available.

