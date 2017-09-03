9-year-old shot in Horn Lake dies from injuries

A 9-year-old was shot Sunday morning in Horn Lake.More >>
A City Watch Alert has been issued for a missing 24-year-old man with mental disabilities, according to Memphis Police Department.More >>
Memphis Police Department responded to a shots fired call 5877 Poplar Ave., the location of Four Points by Sheraton hotel, near the intersection of Ridgeway Road.More >>
A City Watch Alert has been issued for a man who's a diagnosed paranoid schizophrenic, according to Memphis Police Department.More >>
A man has been convicted on aggravated robbery and burglary charges for a 2015 home invasion.More >>
The three suspects all face assault charges.More >>
Officials with the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources confirmed they have found the body of a boater who went missing on Lake Murray in August.More >>
I-10 westbound near the Texas state line remains closed due to flooding in Texas, according to Louisiana State Police. Water is rising in parts of Orange, Texas; no one except for emergency personnel is being allowed into Texas via I-10 Westbound at this time, according to Sgt. James Anderson, State Police spokesman.More >>
