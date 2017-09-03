9-year-old shot in Horn Lake dies from injuries - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

9-year-old shot in Horn Lake dies from injuries

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
Cameron Williams (Source: Family) Cameron Williams (Source: Family)
(Source: WMC Action News 5) (Source: WMC Action News 5)
(Source: WMC Action News 5)
HORN LAKE, MS (WMC) -

Horn Lake Police Department confirms a 9-year-old has died after being shot.

The incident happened around 9:20 a.m. Sunday on Carroll Cove West off Carroll Drive.

Cameron Williams, 9, was airlifted to Le Bonheur Children's Hospital, but later died from his injuries.

Police said it is still early in the investigation, and they will provide more information when it becomes available.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.

