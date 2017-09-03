Horn Lake community hosts vigil to remember 9-year-old shooting victim

Horn Lake Police Department confirms a 9-year-old has died after he was shot.

The shooting happened around 9:20 a.m. Sunday on Carroll Cove West off Carroll Drive.

Cameron Williams, 9, was airlifted to Le Bonheur Children's Hospital, but later died from his injuries.

He is the fifth child shot in the Mid-South and the third to die in the last two weeks.

Horn Lake police officers are still gathering clues from inside a white vehicle outside of the boy's house.

According to family friends, the little boy went to the car before he was shot.

It’s tragic news for those who knew him best.

"So, it was like, yes my baby has a friend,’” said neighbor Erika Boykin. “And now he's gone."

"I just think about him,” said friend Richard Boykin. “And how he was a really great friend. "

Police said the initial investigation reveals this shooting may have been accidental.

Investigators said he was not at home alone at the time, and they are questioning all family members who were with him.

As investigators comb through his home and the car outside for any clues to what led to the violence, the aftermath sends a harsh reminder to some parents to start early at teaching gun safety.

"All I can do is just teach him proper gun safety and stuff like that,” Erika said. “Keep your guns locked away."

Sunday night, the Horn Lake community gathered together for a vigil to remember a young life cut short.

Horn Lake Alderman Charlie Roberts was there and sent photos from the event. He said it was a beautiful yet somber ceremony, and people packed the street to support the family.

Alderman Roberts said at one point, nine candles were lit for the spirit of the young boy, and balloons were released in his memory.

“People were shouting praises to God and praying for their family,” Alderman Roberts said. “It was just awesome to see our community come together and step out to pray for people, even people they don't even know. So, it was very heartfelt, heart-touching to see this action happen. I'm sure the family was distraught. The family is distraught, but the people of the community were out here praying for them.”

Horn Lake police officers are still trying to determine exactly how the boy was shot.

Police said it is still early in the investigation, and they will provide more information when it becomes available.

