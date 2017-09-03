Child taken to hospital after drowning call

A child in Germantown was hospitalized after authorities responded to a drowning call at the home.

Police say it happened in the 9000 block of Armadale Drive.

However, they said it's still unclear what exactly happened to the child.

Investigators said there was no condition or age given.

As soon as we get some more information we will pass it along to you.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.