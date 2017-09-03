Man hospitalized after critical shooting on National St. - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

A man is in critical condition after a shooting Sunday afternoon.

The shooting happened shortly before 5:49 p.m. in the 1400 block of National Street off Jackson Avenue.  

Memphis Police Department confirms the victim was taken to Regional Medical Center in critical condition.

Police said a suspect is in custody, and no additional details are available at this time.

