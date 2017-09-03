MPD identifies Friday’s College St. shooting victim

Memphis Police Department identified the victim of a shooting death that happened Friday, Sept. 1.

Police say the victim, 19-year-old Brian Haywood, was found in the 1000 block of College Street and died from a gunshot wound.

They do not have any information about a suspect.

If you know anything about this case, call CrimeStoppers at (901) 528-CASH.

