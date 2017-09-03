African-American museum gets $10K boost

The African American International Museum Foundation got a big gift to help build their growing museum full of black culture.

The Tennessee Black Caucus presented the museum with a $10,000 check during a pre-Labor Day event for the Coalition of Community Unions.

Local union representatives were there, along with community leaders and politicians like state representative Barbara Cooper.

The event was held to celebrate African American Unions, and continue to battle for equal working rights for all people.

However, the main event was the donation to the African American International Museum.

“I'm elated with this money. I've been operating the museum for 30 years without any assistance,” said Dr. Carnita Atwater, African American International Museum Foundation. “So, I'm grateful that they did consider me for a candidate for the $10,000. We are going to buy more museum equipment, displays and signage.”

You can find the museum at the New Chicago Community Development Corporation on Firestone Avenue.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.