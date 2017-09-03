MLK50 Fall Soul Concert Series kicks off

A month-long concert series began Sunday afternoon at the National Civil Rights museum.

The first MLK Soul Concert was supposed to be Friday, but was rescheduled because of rain.

Tonya Dyson performed, known as the Memphis Mayor of Neosoulsville. The night also featured spoken word artist Sebastian Carson with J. Buck and DJ Singfield.

Every Friday for the rest of the month, featured local artists will perform on the lawn outside the museum, ahead of MLK 50 next year.

“Music was such a big part of the movement we wanted to have something special to celebrate local artists have some soul on the lawn of the museum,” said Faith Morris from the National Civil Rights Museum.

The concerts are free and open to the public, but online registration is suggested.

Other performers this month include Courtney Little, Carmen Hicks, Devin Crutcher and Karen Brown.

