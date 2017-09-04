Memphis firefighter hurt overnight, Arkansas national guard members sent to the hospital, Rain in the forecast this week, litigation expected on the Gatlinburg fires

Good morning and Happy Labor Day!

Here are some of the stories we're following at this hour:

Breaking overnight, a Memphis firefighter is recovering this morning after getting hurt while fighting a fire. The firefighter was sent to the hospital. Details on what we know this morning on #WMC5.

There have been five children shot in the Mid-South in the last 2 weeks. The latest incident in Horn Lake, Mississippi has left a young boy dead and loved ones and police searching for answers to yet another accidental shooting involving a child. We'll tell you what's next in the investigation this morning.

An Arkansas Army National Guard Convoy is investigating an incident over the weekend where more than a dozen guard members had to go to the hospital. Details on what we know this morning.

Roughly 200 people plan to file lawsuits against the U.S. Department of the Interior in connection to the deadly Gatlinburg wildfires. We'll explain the reasons and why they're going after the Dept. of Interior this morning.

Partnership for Drug-Free Kids will host a two-and-a-half day training program designed to help parents who have children who've been impacted by drugs or alcohol. We have details on how to go.

Weather:

A great day to have the day off today...sunny with highs in the upper 80s. Rain is in the forecast later this week. Details on the day and week ahead on WMC Action News 5 this morning.

Here are the top stories on wmcactionnews5.com :

One dead, one injured after shooting in East Memphis

"Baby CEO" video concerning community

Ole Miss fraternity donates $10K to Houston flooding victims

New threats emerge in Harvey's wake

Shooting outside Four Points hotel rattles guests

Andrew Douglas

Anchor