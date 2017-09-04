Firefighter injured battling Raleigh apartment complex blaze

A Memphis firefighter was injured after an early morning fire at a Raleigh Apartment complex.More >>
A firefighter was injured while battling a fire at a vacant home Monday morning.More >>
A teen was killed in a hit and run Monday morning.More >>
A month-long concert series began Sunday afternoon at the National Civil Rights museum. The first MLK Soul Concert was supposed to be Friday, but was rescheduled because of rain.More >>
The African American International Museum Foundation got a big gift to help build their growing museum full of black culture.More >>
The three suspects all face assault charges.More >>
The announcement comes as a surprise, as there had been little indication that William's wife, the former Kate Middleton, was pregnant.More >>
Authorities are looking into the incident, but the woman’s parents are talking to an attorney about launching their own investigation.More >>
A Valley woman has been living with an incredibly painful disease for nearly two years. Her skin is literally burning her alive. She wants to share her story so others suffering don't feel so alone.More >>
The U.S. hurricane center says some strengthening of Irma was expected over the next 48 hours.More >>
The 1-year-old died at the hospital after suffering stab wounds, which police say were inflicted by her mother.More >>
I-10 westbound near the Texas state line remains closed due to flooding in Texas, according to Louisiana State Police. Water is rising in parts of Orange, Texas; no one except for emergency personnel is being allowed into Texas via I-10 Westbound at this time, according to Sgt. James Anderson, State Police spokesman.More >>
