Firefighter injured battling Raleigh apartment complex blaze

A Memphis firefighter was injured after an early morning fire at a Raleigh Apartment complex.

Memphis Fire Department rushed to the Hunter's Ridge Apartment Complex off of New Allen Road around 12:30 a.m.

One firefighter was taken to the hospital; the extent of their injuries is unknown.

One resident at the apartments said a neighbor saved her and the four children in her home.

"He came and woke me up my whole unit was smoked out," Jessica Curry said. "And he was just waking me up like, come on, get out, you need to get out you and the kids.' At that point he had me and my children out of here."

Curry said her smoke detector stayed silent during the fire.

"There was no smoke detector or anything going off," she said. "Like I said, I thank God for my neighbor, because had it not been for him, me and my children probably would've died from smoke inhalation."

Investigators are unsure what caused the fire at this time.

Minutes later, a second Memphis firefighter was injured while on duty.

Crews were battling a fire at a vacant home when a wall collapsed, breaking the firefighter's collarbone.

