Two firefighters injured battling three fires across the city

Two firefighters were injured during three overnight fires across the city of Memphis.

One fire was at the Hunter's Ridge Apartments on New Allen Road while the other two were at homes.

Memphis Fire Department got to the Hunter's Ridge Apartment Complex around 12:30 a.m.

One firefighter was taken to the hospital but is expected to be OK.

One resident at the apartments said a neighbor saved her and the four children in her home.

"He came and woke me up my whole unit was smoked out," Jessica Curry said. "And he was just waking me up like, come on, get out, you need to get out you and the kids.' At that point he had me and my children out of here."

Curry said her smoke detector stayed silent during the fire.

"There was no smoke detector or anything going off," she said. "Like I said, I thank God for my neighbor, because had it not been for him, me and my children probably would've died from smoke inhalation."

Minutes later, a second Memphis firefighter was injured while on duty.

Across town near Binghamton, a firefighter broke his collarbone when a wall collapsed.

We're told no one was living at the home, located on Summer Ave off Franklin Street, when the fire started.

Then, in Cordova, a cracking noise from the ceiling woke a homeowner up.

He was able to escape the fire that tore through his roof and melted the siding of his large home on Shelley Renee Lane.

It took fire fighters several minutes to get the blaze under control.

Thousands of dollars in damage was caused at all three fires, but countless lives were saved thanks to good neighbors and the rescue workers in red.

Fire investigators have not determined what caused any of the fires.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.