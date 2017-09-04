Two firefighters injured battling three fires across the city

Protesters took to the streets of Memphis on Monday morning to fight for a higher minimum wage.More >>
Protesters took to the streets of Memphis on Monday morning to fight for a higher minimum wage.More >>
A 17-year-old was killed in a hit and run Monday morning in Orange Mound.More >>
A 17-year-old was killed in a hit and run Monday morning in Orange Mound.More >>
The annual Delta Fair is under way at Agricenter International.More >>
The annual Delta Fair is under way at Agricenter International.More >>
Two firefighters were injured during three overnight fires across the city of Memphis.More >>
Two firefighters were injured during three overnight fires across the city of Memphis.More >>
A firefighter was injured while battling a fire at a vacant home Monday morning.More >>
A firefighter was injured while battling a fire at a vacant home Monday morning.More >>
Irma is now a Category 4 hurricane, the National Hurricane Center reported at 5 p.m. ET. The storm has strengthened as is heads toward the Caribbean.More >>
Irma is now a Category 4 hurricane, the National Hurricane Center reported at 5 p.m. ET. The storm has strengthened as is heads toward the Caribbean.More >>
A Valley woman has been living with an incredibly painful disease for nearly two years. Her skin is literally burning her alive. She wants to share her story so others suffering don't feel so alone.More >>
A Valley woman has been living with an incredibly painful disease for nearly two years. Her skin is literally burning her alive. She wants to share her story so others suffering don't feel so alone.More >>
The U.S. hurricane center says some strengthening of Irma was expected over the next 48 hours.More >>
The U.S. hurricane center says some strengthening of Irma was expected over the next 48 hours.More >>
Authorities are looking into the incident, but the woman’s parents are talking to an attorney about launching their own investigation.More >>
Authorities are looking into the incident, but the woman’s parents are talking to an attorney about launching their own investigation.More >>
The three suspects all face assault charges.More >>
The three suspects all face assault charges.More >>
The son of Alabama football offensive assistant coach Mike Locksley was shot and killed Sunday night, according to Maryland police.More >>
The son of Alabama football offensive assistant coach Mike Locksley was shot and killed Sunday night, according to Maryland police.More >>
Witnesses said victim Virginia Paris tried to seek help inside the coffee shop before the suspect dragged her back into a car and sped off.More >>
Witnesses said victim Virginia Paris tried to seek help inside the coffee shop before the suspect dragged her back into a car and sped off.More >>
A weekend Facebook post has people in Lubbock and the surrounding areas outraged at the alleged apparent mistreatment of a dog.More >>
A weekend Facebook post has people in Lubbock and the surrounding areas outraged at the alleged apparent mistreatment of a dog.More >>
At least one car is in the Waccamaw River after going off the bridge on Highway 501 Monday. The car in the river upside-down, and boats are being deployed, according to Mark Nugent with Horry County Fire Rescue.More >>
At least one car is in the Waccamaw River after going off the bridge on Highway 501 Monday. The car in the river upside-down, and boats are being deployed, according to Mark Nugent with Horry County Fire Rescue.More >>
Hurricane Irma has strengthened to a Category 4 Hurricane as it continues moving west.More >>
Hurricane Irma has strengthened to a Category 4 Hurricane as it continues moving west.More >>