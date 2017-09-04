17-year-old killed after being hit by stolen car driven by cousin

A firefighter was injured while battling a fire at a vacant home Monday morning.More >>
A firefighter was injured while battling a fire at a vacant home Monday morning.More >>
A Memphis firefighter was injured after an early morning fire at a Raleigh Apartment complex.More >>
A Memphis firefighter was injured after an early morning fire at a Raleigh Apartment complex.More >>
A carriage horse died in Downtown Memphis on Friday night..More >>
A carriage horse died in Downtown Memphis on Friday night..More >>
Memphis Police Department arrested a man accused of killing an 18-year-old inside a home on Cherry Road on Thursday.More >>
Memphis Police Department arrested a man accused of killing an 18-year-old inside a home on Cherry Road on Thursday.More >>
Rapper Lil Wayne is in the hospital after suffering multiple seizures, according to TMZ.More >>
Rapper Lil Wayne is in the hospital after suffering multiple seizures, according to TMZ.More >>
The son of Alabama football offensive assistant coach Mike Locksley was shot and killed Sunday night, according to Maryland police.More >>
The son of Alabama football offensive assistant coach Mike Locksley was shot and killed Sunday night, according to Maryland police.More >>
A Valley woman has been living with an incredibly painful disease for nearly two years. Her skin is literally burning her alive. She wants to share her story so others suffering don't feel so alone.More >>
A Valley woman has been living with an incredibly painful disease for nearly two years. Her skin is literally burning her alive. She wants to share her story so others suffering don't feel so alone.More >>
A St. Louis area mom is being applauded on social media for her donation to flood victims in Texas.More >>
A St. Louis area mom is being applauded on social media for her donation to flood victims in Texas.More >>
At least one car is in the Waccamaw River after going off the bridge on Highway 501 Monday. The car in the river upside-down, and boats are being deployed, according to Mark Nugent with Horry County Fire Rescue.More >>
At least one car is in the Waccamaw River after going off the bridge on Highway 501 Monday. The car in the river upside-down, and boats are being deployed, according to Mark Nugent with Horry County Fire Rescue.More >>
Two people who lived in the home were arrested last week to a child custody case, but police will not say if that is the child they found dead.More >>
Two people who lived in the home were arrested last week to a child custody case, but police will not say if that is the child they found dead.More >>
Auto industry experts say most cars, trucks and SUVs damaged by Harvey floodwaters can't be fixed.More >>
Auto industry experts say most cars, trucks and SUVs damaged by Harvey floodwaters can't be fixed.More >>
A George County Sheriff’s deputy discovered the body of a young child along Highway 26 West early Monday morning.More >>
A George County Sheriff’s deputy discovered the body of a young child along Highway 26 West early Monday morning.More >>
Multiple agencies are investigating after an infant was run over in Perry County Sunday night.More >>
Multiple agencies are investigating after an infant was run over in Perry County Sunday night.More >>
The latest on Hurricane Irma as it continues to gain strength in the Atlantic.More >>
The latest on Hurricane Irma as it continues to gain strength in the Atlantic.More >>