17-year-old killed after being hit by stolen car driven by cousin

A 17-year-old was killed in a hit and run Monday morning in Orange Mound.

The crash happened around 12:30 a.m. on Raymond Street.

Police said the teen, later identified as Eric Johnson, was sitting on the sidewalk when someone driving a stolen car hit him.

The driver of the car then stopped, got out, and ran.

Johnson was taken to the hospital where he later died.

A 15-year-old passenger in the car was detained; however, the driver of the car is still on the loose.

The tragedy has been made worse for the family because the driver who fled the scene is related to the victim.

"Yeah, they cousins," Rodney Nevilles, the suspect's grandfather, said. "Man, hard to believe."

According to the markings left by investigators at the crime scene, it appears that the car jumped the curb.

Neighbors said that the woman driving the car kept going in several yards, even running through a tree before hitting Johnson down the block.

The family said the 17-year-old driver is not going to keep running from police.

"She going to turn herself in a couple hours. She getting washed up and everything now," Nevilles said.

While Nevilles doesn't know exactly what led up to what he calls a tragic accident, he believes this was just that--an accident.

"She just lost control of the car," he said.

