17-year-old killed after being hit by stolen car; driver on run

A teen was killed in a hit and run Monday morning.

The crash happened around 12:30 a.m. on Raymond Street in Orange Mound.

Police said the 17-year-old was sitting on the sidewalk when someone driving a stolen car hit him.

The driver of the car then stopped, got out, and ran.

The teen was taken to the hospital where he later died.

The driver of the car is still on the loose.

