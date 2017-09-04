Firefighter hurt when wall collapses at vacant home

A firefighter was injured while battling a fire at a vacant home Monday morning.

Memphis Fire Department was called to the home on the corner of Franklin Street and Summer Avenue around 12:30 a.m.

While working to extinguish the flames, a wall collapsed onto a firefighter.

That firefighter broke their collarbone.

It's unclear what caused the fire.

Near the same time, another firefighter was injured while fighting a fire at a Raleigh apartment complex. The extent of that firefighter's injuries are unknown.

