Titans' Houston family gives back to Harvey victims

Tennessee Titans linebacker Brian Orakpo was born and raised in Houston. He is now fundraising and collecting items for Hurricane Harvey survivors.

The Titans organization has partnered with Orakpo in this relief effort, using Nissan Stadium as a collection point.

The Houston Oilers became the Tennessee Titans in 1997, and Bum Phillips was head coach in Houston from 1975-80. He and his wife Debbie started Bum Phillips Charities and the Bum Phillips Retreat Center. Phillips died in 2013, but his wife is using the facilities to help feed storm survivors. They have provided over 27,000 meals so far, according to Titansonline.com.

