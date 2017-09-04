VIDEO: 6 injured when SUV drives through NY laundromat

An SUV plowed into a Staten Island laundromat Sunday and the incident was caught on camera.

Surveillance footage captured the white SUV backing up slowly before accelerating through the front of the business.

From another angle, you can see the vehicle drive backward between a row of washing machines, striking people along the way.

Six people were injured, three of them seriously.

Among the injured people was a pregnant woman, who was comforted by a witness to the crash.

"She was like, 'my legs,' I was like, 'It's OK it's alright, just stay calm,'" Josephine Torlone said.

Police said the crash was an accident and the 74-year-old driver has not been charged with a crime.

