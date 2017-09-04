Lil Wayne reportedly in hospital after multiple seizures - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

Lil Wayne reportedly in hospital after multiple seizures

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
Connect
Lil Wayne (Source: Wikimedia Commons) Lil Wayne (Source: Wikimedia Commons)
DETROIT, MI (WMC) -

Rapper Lil Wayne is in the hospital after suffering multiple seizures, according to TMZ.

According to the report, the rapper whose real name is Dwayne Carter, was found unconscious in his hotel room in Chicago.

This is not the first time the rapper has been hospitalized for seizures. He reportedly lives with epilepsy.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly