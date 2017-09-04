Protesters fight for higher minimum wage in Memphis - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

Protesters fight for higher minimum wage in Memphis

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

Protesters took to the streets of Memphis on Monday morning to fight for a higher minimum wage.

The group gathered at the intersection of Cleveland Street and Poplar Avenue in front of McDonald's protest, shouting that they want a minimum wage of $15 and a union.

It's part of a nationwide 'Fight for 15' as the United States celebrates Labor Day.

