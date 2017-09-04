MPD: Shoplifter threatens to shoot security guard

A man was arrested for threatening to shoot a Kroger security guard.

An employee at the East Shelby Drive store said she witnesses a man putting items in his clothes and trying to leave the store.

When the man got outside on an electric shopping cart, the security guard worked to detain him.

The suspect then threatened to shoot the security guard, according to Memphis Police Department.

Bernard Williams, 54, was arrested and charged with theft of property.

Williams admitted to taking $63 of items from the store. No gun was found on him.

Kendall Kirkham is working to learn more about this incident. She will have a live update tonight on WMC Action News 5 at 6.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.