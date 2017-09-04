MPD: Shoplifter threatens to shoot security guard

Memphis Police Department issued a city watch for a man with dementia.More >>
A teen was killed in a hit and run Monday morning.More >>
Irma continues to churn west across the Atlantic toward the Leeward Islands with winds around 120 mph as of the Monday 11 AM update. U.S. impacts are about a week away.More >>
Memphis Police Department arrested a man accused of killing an 18-year-old inside a home on Cherry Road on Thursday.More >>
A man was arrested for threatening to shoot a Kroger security guard.More >>
Authorities are looking into the incident, but the woman’s parents are talking to an attorney about launching their own investigation.More >>
The three suspects all face assault charges.More >>
At least one car is in the Waccamaw River after going off the bridge on Highway 501 Monday. The car in the river upside-down, and boats are being deployed, according to Mark Nugent with Horry County Fire Rescue.More >>
Sumter County deputies arrested 70 people and say more arrests are coming in an undercover drug operation that spanned over several months.More >>
Auto industry experts say most cars, trucks and SUVs damaged by Harvey floodwaters can't be fixed.More >>
A Valley woman has been living with an incredibly painful disease for nearly two years. Her skin is literally burning her alive. She wants to share her story so others suffering don't feel so alone.More >>
Two people who lived in the home were arrested last week to a child custody case, but police will not say if that is the child they found dead.More >>
The U.S. hurricane center says some strengthening of Irma was expected over the next 48 hours.More >>
Hurricane Irma strengthened slightly in the Atlantic as it moves west-southwest toward the Leeward Islands.More >>
Multiple agencies are investigating after an infant was run over in Perry County Sunday night.More >>
